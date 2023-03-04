Lansing Street Advisors Has $332,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lansing Street Advisors trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $299.68 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $371.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.65 and its 200 day moving average is $285.98.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

