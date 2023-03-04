Lansing Street Advisors Has $43,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Lansing Street Advisors lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,331 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,844,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569,368 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after buying an additional 5,197,786 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,324,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $275,370,000 after buying an additional 3,145,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,709,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,982,000 after buying an additional 725,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $86.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.89. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $87.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,879.33, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -1,066.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Argus upped their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.93.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

