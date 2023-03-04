Lansing Street Advisors Has $50,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Lansing Street Advisors trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the quarter. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $47.53 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $54.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.09.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.