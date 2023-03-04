Lansing Street Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.6% of Lansing Street Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 754.0% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3,400.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $141.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

