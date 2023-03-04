Lansing Street Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 3.3% of Lansing Street Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,345.2% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,179,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885,519 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $468,973,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,665 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.7% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,153 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $203.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $278.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $233.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.12 and a 200 day moving average of $196.75.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

