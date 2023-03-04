Lansing Street Advisors Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,899 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 6.8% of Lansing Street Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $127.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

