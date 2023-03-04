Lansing Street Advisors Sells 1,603 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Lansing Street Advisors lessened its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Lansing Street Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after buying an additional 61,884 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 19,580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 45,589 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average of $50.34.

