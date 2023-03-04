Lansing Street Advisors Takes Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $121.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $90.87 and a 12 month high of $132.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.09.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

