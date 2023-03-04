Laurion Capital Management LP Has $2.36 Million Stake in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL)

Laurion Capital Management LP decreased its position in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,260 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 371.7% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 966,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 761,883 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 29.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 75,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.30 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

In other Werewolf Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,853,000 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.21 per share, with a total value of $4,095,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,701,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,599,333.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOWL opened at $2.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $7.55.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

