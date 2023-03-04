Laurion Capital Management LP Has $20.13 Million Stock Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,024,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550,190 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.35% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $20,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 561,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after buying an additional 71,786 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 53,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $468,176.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 280,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,318.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 62,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $687,104.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,933.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $468,176.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,318.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 607,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,178,072 in the last 90 days. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $13.11.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Featured Stories

