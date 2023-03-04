Laurion Capital Management LP Has $5.11 Million Stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Laurion Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 956,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,881 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 1.63% of Aldeyra Therapeutics worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 23.3% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 129,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 24,445 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $99,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 4.8% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 59,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 26.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,402,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,828,000 after purchasing an additional 501,048 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ALDX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $438.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 7.83.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

