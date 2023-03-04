Laurion Capital Management LP Has $5.66 Million Stake in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,615,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,631 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 1.91% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 223.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 166,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 114,911 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 81.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 265,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 119,149 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 15.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,247,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 169,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.20, a current ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average is $4.95.

CBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

