Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $7.84 Million in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,838,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 0.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 31.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 1.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 1.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.83. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.98. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $42.94.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $161.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.51 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 38.65%. Research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.71%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

