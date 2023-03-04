Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 60,000 Shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

Laurion Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 0.29% of Bausch + Lomb worth $15,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLCO. Mangrove Partners bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,008,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,846,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,239,000. Institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE BLCO opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 888.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.94.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

