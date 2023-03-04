Laurion Capital Management LP Trims Position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Laurion Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 553,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,482 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRRK opened at $9.00 on Friday. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 10.60, a current ratio of 10.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.99.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

In other Scholar Rock news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus bought 48,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $455,061.42. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,029,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,240,980.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

