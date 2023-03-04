Lavaca Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 5,000 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR stock opened at $106.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.66. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $153.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.52.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 428.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.62.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.