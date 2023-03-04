Lavaca Capital LLC Has $978,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lavaca Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 224.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,976,973,000 after purchasing an additional 188,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,022,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,786,039,000 after purchasing an additional 74,395 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,633,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,279,276,000 after purchasing an additional 96,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $672,960,000 after purchasing an additional 41,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $632.76 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $645.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $583.86 and its 200-day moving average is $529.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 75.05%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $676.81.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.