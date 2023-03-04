Lavaca Capital LLC Increases Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Lavaca Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.50.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $202.50 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.78. The company has a market capitalization of $94.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.50%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

