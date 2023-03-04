Lavaca Capital LLC Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.0% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $204,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.1 %

AbbVie stock opened at $156.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.25 and its 200-day moving average is $149.93. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,991 shares of company stock valued at $23,102,528. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

