Lavaca Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,318 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 336.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period.

QUAL stock opened at $121.41 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.44 and its 200-day moving average is $116.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

