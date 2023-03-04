Lavaca Capital LLC Reduces Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Lavaca Capital LLC trimmed its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours comprises 0.6% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $74.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $78.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.15.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

