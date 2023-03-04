Lee (Les) Guthrie Buys 4,211 Shares of DRA Global Limited (ASX:DRA) Stock

DRA Global Limited (ASX:DRAGet Rating) insider Lee (Les) Guthrie acquired 4,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.85 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,001.35 ($8,109.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.90.

DRA Global Limited operates as a diversified engineering, project management, and operations management company in the mining, mineral, and metal sectors. It offers project development services, including concept development, economic and project evaluation, study development, estimating and planning, project risk assessment, opportunity identification, preliminary economic assessment, and front-end engineering design, as well as advisory and front-end solutions, and pre/definitive/bankable feasibility studies.

