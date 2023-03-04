Leelyn Smith LLC Acquires 1,053 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Comerica makes up 0.8% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,224,000 after purchasing an additional 366,188 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 7.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,990,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,811,000 after purchasing an additional 270,869 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,492,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,433,000 after purchasing an additional 129,042 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Comerica by 12.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,377,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,008,000 after purchasing an additional 267,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Comerica by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,992,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,255,000 after purchasing an additional 79,871 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Insider Transactions at Comerica

Comerica Price Performance

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA opened at $69.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $97.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.40.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

