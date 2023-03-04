Leelyn Smith LLC Has $21.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Leelyn Smith LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,280 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 7.3% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $21,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,017,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,661,000 after buying an additional 12,316,375 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,357,000 after buying an additional 7,930,452 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,462.3% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,403,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 7,305,304 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $325,088,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,523,000 after buying an additional 1,917,457 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS USMV opened at $71.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.74. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

