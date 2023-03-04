Leelyn Smith LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 2.1% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $108.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.79.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

