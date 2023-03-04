Leelyn Smith LLC Reduces Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Leelyn Smith LLC decreased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 275.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 118,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,099,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 118.8% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $11,229,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 129,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,177,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $506.03 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $541.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $793,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 273,537 shares in the company, valued at $144,974,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $15,461,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,596,825.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $793,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,974,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,605 shares of company stock worth $60,475,175. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

