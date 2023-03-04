Leelyn Smith LLC Sells 2,803 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Leelyn Smith LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,735 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 4.3% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,367,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,194,268,000 after acquiring an additional 595,267 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,301,000 after buying an additional 61,311 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,768,567 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $728,843,000 after buying an additional 227,380 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105,103 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $673,696,000 after buying an additional 132,843 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,646,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,028,869,000 after buying an additional 189,454 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. KGI Securities upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

NIKE Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE NKE opened at $120.94 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $139.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.58 and a 200-day moving average of $109.47. The firm has a market cap of $187.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.