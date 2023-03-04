Leelyn Smith LLC Sells 53,753 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Leelyn Smith LLC trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 53,753 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 60,528 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.60. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.81 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The firm has a market cap of $231.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.27.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

