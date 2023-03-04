Leelyn Smith LLC Sells 846 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Leelyn Smith LLC lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,779 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3,550.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.37.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $344.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $157.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $352.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.25. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $473.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.