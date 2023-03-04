Leelyn Smith LLC Trims Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Leelyn Smith LLC cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Lam Research by 345.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after buying an additional 949,749 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $358,611,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 43.0% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,968,000 after buying an additional 564,607 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $177,616,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 13.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $830,364,000 after buying an additional 275,864 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $491.65 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $574.79. The company has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $477.14 and its 200 day moving average is $442.01.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.53 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

