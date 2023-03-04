Leelyn Smith LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV)

Leelyn Smith LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,571 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 14,335 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SMMV opened at $36.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $31.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.87.

