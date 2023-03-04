LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LEGIF shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of LEG Immobilien from €118.00 ($125.53) to €91.00 ($96.81) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of LEG Immobilien from €90.00 ($95.74) to €72.00 ($76.60) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LEG Immobilien from €92.00 ($97.87) to €87.00 ($92.55) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of LEG Immobilien from €74.00 ($78.72) to €62.00 ($65.96) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of LEG Immobilien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

LEG Immobilien Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LEGIF opened at $71.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.52. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $127.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.68.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien SE engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

