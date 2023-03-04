LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Price Target Cut to $130.00

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.20.

LGI Homes Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $106.71 on Tuesday. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $71.73 and a 52 week high of $130.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.34 and a 200 day moving average of $97.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Activity at LGI Homes

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $488.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total transaction of $94,412.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,490 shares in the company, valued at $141,952.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total transaction of $94,412.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,952.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 38,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $4,005,757.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,796 shares in the company, valued at $63,239,044.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,201 shares of company stock worth $9,093,874. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LGI Homes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 900.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida,Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Articles

