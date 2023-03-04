LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

LHC Group Stock Performance

LHC Group stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,665. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 82.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.43. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $115.32 and a fifty-two week high of $169.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LHC Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 216 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Further Reading

