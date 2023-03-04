Library Research Ltd Trims Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Library Research Ltd decreased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,091,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 802,146 shares during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) comprises approximately 40.8% of Library Research Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Library Research Ltd owned about 0.18% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $19,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 254,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after buying an additional 146,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 753.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 61,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 116.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 839,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,990,000 after buying an additional 451,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZTO. HSBC cut their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.02. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $29.79.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

