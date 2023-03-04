Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 4,055 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.81.

Deere & Company Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:DE opened at $430.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $422.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.4 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.80%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.