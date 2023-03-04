Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 285.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $371.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $366.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.31. The firm has a market cap of $277.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $424.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.