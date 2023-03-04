Lido Advisors LLC Buys 1,770 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Essex Property Trust makes up 0.5% of Lido Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Essex Property Trust worth $41,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 136.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.90.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

ESS opened at $232.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.46 and a 200 day moving average of $231.80. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.24 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.13%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Stories

