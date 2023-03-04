Lido Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $14,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,390,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,801 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 140,326.4% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 702,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,761,000 after acquiring an additional 701,632 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $193,360,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after acquiring an additional 479,032 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,777,682,000 after purchasing an additional 427,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $357.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $358.38 and a 200-day moving average of $347.49. The company has a market capitalization of $119.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.60.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 506,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $10,709,492.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 564,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,940,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 746,495 shares of company stock valued at $15,963,886 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.