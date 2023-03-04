Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,092,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,343 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $121,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Life Storage by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Life Storage by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 33,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in Life Storage by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 113,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after acquiring an additional 23,234 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Life Storage stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,677,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $94.02 and a one year high of $151.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

