LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.21.

LFST has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 28.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 21.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Up 5.6 %

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. LifeStance Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.59.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

