Lifeworks Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,678 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSTA. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1,060.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FSTA opened at $44.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.08. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $49.03. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.62.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.