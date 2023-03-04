Lifeworks Advisors LLC Buys 5,200 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,851 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 2,345.9% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 102.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in eBay by 301.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $46.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day moving average is $43.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $60.38. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of -21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37.

eBay Increases Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently -41.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on EBAY. Cowen reduced their price objective on eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.92.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

