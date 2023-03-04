Lifeworks Advisors LLC Has $611,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 20,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Engaged Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $6,729,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $191.50 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $212.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.14 and a 200-day moving average of $181.95.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

