Lifeworks Advisors LLC Has $815,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,582 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $710,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $710,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,122,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,014,752 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA opened at $197.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.83 billion, a PE ratio of 54.59, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

