Lifeworks Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 221.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,397 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 171.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $29.52 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $40.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.14.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

