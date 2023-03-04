Lifeworks Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FMAT opened at $48.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.93. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a one year low of $37.43 and a one year high of $51.43.

