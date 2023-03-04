Lifeworks Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 2.1% of Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $47.95 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $50.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.38.

