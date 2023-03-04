Lifeworks Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,834 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,308,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Biogen by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 150,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,204,000 after buying an additional 66,866 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Biogen by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 58,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Biogen from $345.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Biogen from $359.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.73.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $270.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.99. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $311.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

