Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,257,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,289,000 after purchasing an additional 173,413 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1,887.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,651,000 after purchasing an additional 132,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares during the period. Crow s Nest Holdings LP increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 97,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,460,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $761.15.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 147,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.22, for a total transaction of $108,278,820.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,333,935.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 147,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.22, for a total transaction of $108,278,820.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,333,935.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 284,213 shares of company stock valued at $208,403,127 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TDG opened at $767.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $700.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $629.88. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 51.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.36. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $768.63.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

